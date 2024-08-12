Nashik Traffic Update: Police Issue Advisory for August 13 as Vehicle Disruptions Likely Due to Maratha Protest; Check Alternative Routes

On Tuesday, August 13, Nashik city will witness a significant gathering as the Maratha community takes to the streets once again. Their objective is immediate reservation for the Maratha community pending legal deliberations.

Starting from Tapowan in the early morning, thousands of participants are expected to march towards the collector's office, highlighting their demands. However, with such a large turnout anticipated, local authorities are preparing for potential disruptions in city transport. Chandrakant Khandvi, Deputy Commissioner of Police at the City Traffic Branch, has already issued notifications restricting access to key roads starting from 8 AM on Tuesday.

To Mitigate Traffic Congestion, Alternative Routes Have Been Suggested:

1. Swaminarayan Chowk to Kannamwar Bridge

2. Mirchi Hotel Signal to Swaminarayan Chowk

3. Santosh T Point to Dindori Naka to Malegaon Stand

4. Rawiwar Karanja – Sangli Bank Signal – Meher Signal to CBS

Additionally, designated parking areas have been allocated for vendor vehicles arriving from various directions:

- Sambhajinagar Road to Nilgiri Bagh

- Peth Road to Sharad Chandra Pawar Market Yard

- Ghoti-Igatpuri, Mumbai highway bus stand area

- Trimbak Road to Golf Club Grounds

- Gangapur village to Dongre VasahatiRugh and Maratha Vidyaprasarak College.

Authorities urge motorists to strictly adhere to these alternative routes to ensure smooth traffic flow. For those entering from Sambhajinagar, the recommended path includes Mirchi Signal, Amritdham, Tarwalanagar Signal, and Market Yard via Peth Road. Similar alternative routes are advised for vehicles arriving from Dhule and other areas.

As preparations intensify, traffic from Dindori Naka is directed towards Tarwala Chowk and Hirawadi, ensuring minimal disruption in the area. Vehicles passing under the Vdarka Circle will utilize the Vdarka Flyover Bridge to access Kannamwar Bridge.

With these measures in place, authorities aim to manage the anticipated influx of participants while maintaining essential city services. The march symbolizes a collective effort by the Maratha community to assert their demands effectively and peacefully.