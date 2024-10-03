Nashik Traffic Update: Police Issue Advisory for Navratri Celebrations; Check Details

Starting today, important changes have been implemented in traffic routes in specific parts of Nashik city due to the Navratri festival, which begins on Thursday, October 3, 2024. The Kalika Devi Yatrosva, held in honor of the city's village deity, and the Renuka Devi Yatrosva in Bhagur have prompted these traffic diversions. These changes will remain in place until Dussehra (October 12, 2024). Deputy Commissioner of Police Chandrakant Khandvi has issued a notification urging motorists to adopt alternative routes.

Kalika Devi Barricading Points:

- Key Locations: Trimbak Naka Signal, Gadkari Signal, Mumbai Naka Taxi Stand, Chandak Circle, Municipal Commissioner’s Bungalow, Shingada Lake, and Sandeep Hotel.

- Vesh Bandh: Gadkari Signal to Mumbai Naka Taxi Stand and Chandak Circle to Hotel Sandeep will be restricted for general traffic.

Alternate Routes for Light and Passenger Vehicles:

- From Tidke Colony, motorists can use the Nandini River Bridge through Govindnagar to Indiranagar, Mumbai Naka, City Center Mall, Chandak Circle, CBS, Shalimar, and Sarada Circle.

- Vehicles from Dwarka: These vehicles will move via Sarada Circle and Shalimar.

- Passenger Vehicles and City Buses: The route from Trimbak Naka signal to Nashik Road will be diverted via Ganjmal and Sarada Circle.

- Light Vehicles: Routed from Mumbai Naka through the taxi stand at Tupsakhre Lawns, Chandak Circle, and Trimbak Road.

Routes for Heavy Vehicles:

- Heavy vehicles heading to Panchvati from Dwarka Signal will be diverted via Kannamwar Pool, Santosh T Point, and Ras Behari High School.

- Heavy vehicles arriving at Sarada Circle will follow Gadkari Chowk, N.D. Patel Road, and be routed from the G.P. road.

Renuka Devi Yatrosva in Bhagur:

- Entry Closed: The Rest Camp Road from Chintamani Chauphuli to Naka No. 2 will be closed for traffic.

- Alternate Route: Vehicles coming from Bhagur village towards Devalali Camp will be rerouted via Rest Camp Road, passing Joshi Hospital, Snehnagar, Perumal Road, Temple Hill Road, Jozila Road, and Rest Camp Road via Central School.

Motorists are advised to follow these changes to ensure smooth traffic flow during the festivities.