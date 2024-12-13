Nashik Traffic Update: Police Issue Advisory for Traffic Diversions and Alternative Routes Due to ITI Bridge Concreting Work

Concreting work on the 1,030-meter road from ITI Bridge (Londhe Bridge) to Mauli Lawns in the Ambad Police Station area has begun. The project, undertaken by the Public Works Department, is set to be completed by September 13, 2026. During this period, the transport department has issued a notification announcing traffic diversions to alternative routes.

The route from ITI Bridge to Situ Bhavan Office is now closed to all types of vehicles. Vehicles coming from the ITI Signal are required to take a left turn at the bridge towards Saraswati Nagar and Hegdewar Nagar. Access to the Dakshinmukhi Hanuman Mandir and Vavere Plaza, as well as Mauli Lawns, is also restricted.

Here are the alternative routes for diverted traffic:

Vehicles coming from ITI Signal should turn left at the ITI Bridge and proceed via Saraswati Nagar, Hegdewar Nagar, Dattamandir Chowk, and Trimurti Chowk to reach destinations like Kamatwade and Mauli Lawns.

Another alternative route from ITI Signal involves turning left at the ITI Bridge and traveling through Yamuna Nagar, Shivshakti Chowk, and Trimurti Chowk to reach the required locations.

The traffic department urges citizens to follow these alternative routes to avoid congestion and ensure smooth travel. Signboards and traffic police personnel will be present to guide commuters. The authorities request cooperation from residents until the road work is completed.