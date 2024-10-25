Nashik Traffic Update: Restrictions Announced for Diwali Shoppers, Key Markets to Close for Vehicles

As Diwali approaches, Nashik's main markets, including Dahipul, Main Road, Shalimar, and Red Cross Chowk, are bustling with shoppers. In response to the rising crowds, Nashik’s traffic department has introduced new regulations to manage vehicle flow in these busy areas. Starting Friday, October 25, vehicle entry will be restricted in these markets until Sunday, October 27, between 10 a.m. and 10 p.m. each day.

Key routes designated as No Entry zones include:

Bhadrakali Corner to Gadge Maharaj Chowk

Rokdobaba Ground to Sakshi Mandir

Delhi Darwaja to Dhumal Point

Durga Mata Mandir to Main Road, Shivaji Road

Red Cross Signal to Dhumal Point

Ravivar Karanja to Dhumal Point

Malegaon Stand to Ravivar Karanja

Barricades will be placed at Ravivar Karanja, Red Cross Signal, Shalimar Corner, Badshah Corner, Gadge Maharaj Chowk, and Main Road, where traffic officials will be on duty to monitor and guide the public.

For convenience, temporary parking facilities are arranged at Shagarmal Modi School, Shalimar, B.D. Bhalekar Ground, Godaghat, and Gadge Maharaj Bridge area.

The Nashik Traffic Department urges all citizens and visitors to comply with these norms to ensure smooth traffic flow and safety during the festive season. These temporary measures are aimed at reducing congestion and facilitating a pleasant shopping experience in Nashik’s popular market areas.