Nashik Traffic Update: Route Changes in Malegaon Stand and Panchawati Karanja Areas Ahead of Ganpati Visarjan

In Nashik, due to large crowds gathering to view scenic Ganesha displays, traffic routes in the Malegaon Stand and Panchawati Karanja areas will change. This adjustment will be in effect from 14th to 17th September, between 5 pm and 12 midnight.

Affected Areas:

- Malegaon Stand

- Panchavati Karanja

- Makhamalabadnaka

Traffic Restrictions:

- Entry to Malegaon Stand from Dindorinakaya and Makhamalabadnaka will be closed.

- Traffic from Dindori Naka to Malegaon Stand will be diverted via Pethnaka, Ramwadi, and Chopda Lawns.

Travel Advisory:

Ganesha devotees and other commuters are advised to use alternative routes to avoid congestion. Those traveling from Makhamalabad Naka to Malegaon Stand are encouraged to use Pethanaka or other alternative routes to bypass crowded areas.

This measure ensures smooth traffic flow and safety during the festive celebrations. Drivers are urged to plan their journeys accordingly and follow diversions as directed.

Please follow local traffic advisories and news channels for further updates and information