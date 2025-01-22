Nashik Traffic Violations Soar: Over 99,000 Caught Without Helmets in a Year

Helmets are crucial for the safety of two-wheeler riders, as they significantly reduce the risk of severe head injuries in accidents. Despite this, many Nashik residents seem unwilling to wear helmets, reflecting a concerning disregard for road safety. In the past year alone, over 99,000 cases of helmet rule violations were recorded, highlighting the city’s apathy toward traffic regulations.



Nashik’s roads are witnessing a steady rise in traffic rule violations. Many two-wheeler riders are spotted without helmets, while four-wheeler drivers often skip wearing seat belts. Common violations include driving on the wrong side, jumping signals, ignoring zebra crossings, and using mobile phones while driving.

Last year, the city’s traffic police filed over 4,07,244 cases for various traffic violations and imposed fines worth crores. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Chandrakant Khandvi emphasized that improving Nashik’s traffic system depends on citizens adhering to rules and maintaining discipline on the roads.

Violation Breakdown and Fines Collected

Helmet Violations: 95,696 cases

95,696 cases Seat Belt Violations: 14,510 cases

14,510 cases Triple Seat Riding: 6,218 cases

6,218 cases No Parking: 11,923 cases

11,923 cases Tinted Glass: 1,618 cases

1,618 cases Signal Jumping: 47,036 cases

47,036 cases Mobile Phone Use: 894 cases

Among all traffic violations, helmet-related cases were the highest. While fines for mobile phone usage while driving were comparatively lower, this remains a dangerous practice.

The reluctance to wear helmets and follow basic traffic rules not only endangers the violators but also puts others at risk. Nashik’s traffic police are actively working to enforce regulations, but real change will require greater awareness and responsibility among citizens.

For a safer Nashik, residents must take traffic rules seriously and prioritize their safety on the roads.