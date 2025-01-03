Nashik Tragedy: 8-Year-Old Girl Dies After Truck Carrying Gas Cylinders Hits Two-Wheeler on Ozar Service Road

Nashik witnessed a heartbreaking accident today when a truck carrying domestic gas cylinders collided with a two-wheeler, resulting in the death of an eight-year-old girl.

On Thursday afternoon a Bharat Petroleum truck (MH15HH2784) was heading towards Malegaon on the Ozar Service Road. The accident occurred when Arpita Prakash Shinde, her mother, and her sister traveled on a two-wheeler. Due to the truck's sudden impact, all three fell to the ground.

Tragically, Arpita got stuck under the truck's left rear wheel and died on the spot. Her mother and sister suffered leg injuries. Shocked onlookers screamed, prompting the truck driver to stop. Citizens present at the scene caught the driver, beat him up, and handed him over to the police.

Arpita’s body was sent to Pimpalgaon for post-mortem, while her mother received medical treatment. The Ozar Police, under the guidance of Police Inspector Arun Dhanwade, are investigating the incident further.

Arpita was a resident of Ojhar village and a Class III student at Abhinav Bal Vikas Mandir, a school run by the Maratha Vidya Prasarak Samaj Sanstha. News of her untimely death left her school in mourning, with teachers and students deeply saddened by the tragedy.

This tragic incident serves as a reminder of the importance of road safety and the devastating consequences of negligence on the road.