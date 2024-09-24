Nashik Tragedy : Software Engineer Ends Life After Alleged Harassment by Wife and In-Laws

In a tragic incident in Nashik, a young software engineer named Rahul Ganpat Thete from Girwane took his own life, marking another case in the rising number of suicides in the city. Rahul, who had been facing ongoing harassment, ended his life by hanging himself at his residence.

The 28-year-old left behind a suicide note, which revealed that his wife Pallavi and her family were responsible for his extreme decision. According to his mother, Sarita Thete, a case has been filed against Rahul's wife and in-laws at Nashik Taluka Police Station for abetment to suicide.

Rahul married Pallavi from Bhagur, Nashik, in 2021. However, their relationship soon became strained, with Pallavi reportedly having frequent arguments with Rahul and his mother. Rahul was also subjected to false accusations and threats by his wife and her family, causing him immense distress.

On September 15th, yet another argument took place between the couple. Overwhelmed by the constant abuse, Rahul made the heartbreaking decision to end his life.