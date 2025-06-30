Nashik Tragedy: Three Children Drown in Water-Filled Pit Left Open by Construction Firm Near Mirchi Hotel

A tragic incident took place near the Mirchi Hotel area on Sunday afternoon when three children drowned in a pit filled with rainwater. The pit was reportedly dug by a private construction company and left open and unsecured.

All three children were residents of Vidi Kamgar Nagar in Amritdham and had gone to play in the nearby open space when the accident occurred. Due to heavy rains in recent days, the pit had filled with water, turning it into a hidden danger.

Local residents rushed to rescue the children after hearing cries for help, but by the time they were pulled out, it was too late. The children were declared dead on arrival at the hospital.

Citizens have expressed strong anger over the negligence of the construction company, which failed to put up warning signs or barriers around the dangerous site. They are demanding strict action against those responsible.

Police have registered a case and further investigation is underway. The incident has shocked the entire area and left the families of the children in deep grief.