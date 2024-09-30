Nashik: Two Chain Snatching Incidents Reported Within 20 Minutes; Police Launch Manhunt

In a shocking turn of events, two chain snatchings took place within 20 minutes in different areas of Nashik on Saturday evening. The same black Pulsar bike and three suspects are believed to be involved in both incidents, and police are currently reviewing CCTV footage to identify and apprehend the criminals.

The first incident occurred around 6:30 p.m. at Bhagwati Chowk, Uttamnagar, in the CIDCO area. According to the complaint filed by Kalpana Vasant Khairnar (53), she was standing with her friend Anita Sonwane and daughter-in-law Bhagyashree Sonwane when three men on a bike approached them. One of the men forcibly snatched a gold necklace worth ₹45,000 from her neck and sped off towards Vijayanagar. A case has been registered at Ambad Police Station, with Assistant Inspector Raundle leading the investigation.

Only 20 minutes later, the same suspects reportedly struck again in Pathardi Phata. Sunita Liladhar Attarde (55) was returning home from a grocery store near RK Lawns when the trio targeted her, pulling a gold necklace worth ₹80,000 from her neck. This second case has been filed at Indiranagar Police Station, with Sub-Inspector Chaudhary overseeing the investigation.

Both incidents have alarmed residents, and the police have intensified efforts to track down the suspects. The CCTV footage from nearby areas is currently under review to aid in their capture.