Nashik: Two Killed After Tree Falls on Two-Wheeler in Deolali

In a heartbreaking incident, two young men lost their lives after a large tree fell on their two-wheeler near the Kamgar Hospital in Satpur, Nashik, on Monday afternoon. The victims, both only children in their families, were daily wage workers on their way to work when the accident happened. The tragedy has sparked outrage and sorrow in the Deolali and Rajwada areas.

The deceased have been identified as Gaurav Bhaskar Report and Samyak Bhosale (age 20), both residents of Matoshree Ramai Ambedkar Nagar, Maldhakka Road, Gulab Wadi, Deolali Village. Around 3:30 to 4:00 pm, the two friends were traveling on an Activa (MH 15 HW 0565) from the gate of the Vishwaratna Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Sports Complex when a large, dried-up tree suddenly collapsed on them.

One of the youths died on the spot, while the other succumbed to injuries during treatment. Eyewitnesses said local people rushed to help and called for a 108 ambulance, but when it failed to arrive, the injured were taken to the hospital in a private vehicle.

Both victims were working hard to support their families through daily wage jobs at a company in Satpur. Their sudden death has left the community in shock. After learning about the incident, several social workers and local youths gathered at the district hospital to support the grieving families.

Locals have blamed the Municipal Corporation for negligence, stating that the old, dangerous tree should have been removed earlier. Residents are now demanding action and accountability to prevent such tragedies in the future.