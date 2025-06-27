Nashik: Two Unauthorised Schools Found Operating in City Limits, NMC Issues Notice

During a special inspection drive, the Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) has discovered two unauthorized schools operating within city limits. Notices have been issued to both institutions, and they have been instructed to shift their students to recognized schools, said Municipal Administrative Officer Dr. Mita Chaudhary.

The unauthorized schools identified are:

St. Francis Xavier School, located on Jail Road

Vimala Devi Hindi Vidya Mandir, located in Chunchale

The NMC launched a city-wide inspection campaign last Monday to identify unauthorized educational institutions. Out of the total 547 schools in the city, 101 are run by the Municipal Corporation, while the remaining 446 are private.

As part of the campaign, 66 schools have been inspected so far, and the two mentioned schools were found to be running without proper recognition or approval. The education department has clarified that it is the responsibility of these unauthorized schools to adjust their students to recognized schools. If they fail to do so, legal action will be taken against them.

Dr. Mita Chaudhary warned that if these schools continue to operate despite the notice, they will face a fine of ₹10,000 per day for each day they remain open in violation of the rules.

The Municipal Corporation has appealed to parents to verify the recognition status of schools before admitting their children and has assured that strict action will be taken to stop the operation of unauthorized institutions in the city.