Nashik: Unseasonal Rains Damage 3,000 Hectares of Onions; No Compensation for Harvested Crop

Unseasonal rains in May have caused major losses to onion farmers in the district. Since May 6, continuous rains have damaged crops on around 6,500 hectares, with onions being the worst affected. Of this, nearly 3,000 hectares of onions have been damaged, including those already harvested and kept in the fields.

Farmers usually harvest summer onions in May and store them in barns or under tarpaulins in their fields. However, this year’s unexpected rain has soaked both the standing crop (still in the ground) and the post-harvest crop (already collected).

As per the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) guidelines, the government only gives compensation for standing crops. There is no provision for helping farmers who have lost harvested onions. This means a large number of farmers will not get any aid, despite their heavy losses.

Agriculture Department officials say that an assessment (Panchnama) is underway to find out the exact extent of the damage. But early reports suggest that more than half the affected onions were harvested and stored – and hence are not eligible for compensation.

“This type of rain in May is very rare. Farmers were not prepared for it. Now the crop is ruined, and they are not getting help because it doesn’t fit the compensation rules,” a local official said.

Farmers are now demanding that the government reconsider its norms and offer support for all the damaged onions — whether standing or harvested — to prevent a deep financial crisis for onion growers in Nashik.