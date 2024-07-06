Nashik: Vegetable Prices Soar Past Rs 100 Due to Rains, Potatoes Hit Rs50 per Kg



Recent rains have caused vegetable prices to soar past the 100-rupee mark, exacerbating the financial strain on the common man. Adding to the burden, potato prices have also risen sharply. Traditionally a cost-effective alternative to other vegetables, potatoes have now seen a significant price surge, impacting the residents of Nashik.

Potatoes are now priced at Rs 30 per kilogram at market committees and Rs 50 per kilogram in retail markets, straining household budgets. Housewives, faced with this dilemma, are grappling with decisions on daily meal preparations. The shortage of vegetables from the district, exacerbated by a month of rainfall, has driven up their prices.

The decreased supply of potatoes to the market has further contributed to their increased prices. Consequently, women are increasingly concerned about managing their daily cooking expenses. Despite the heightened demand for potatoes amidst rising vegetable prices, their affordability has dwindled, adding to financial woes across many households.

Currently, the Market Committee receives approximately 1,000 quintals of potatoes daily from Indore and Agra. However, since these potatoes are from storage, their prices have escalated. Additionally, prices for sprouts and few other vegetable, have soared to Rs 80 per kilogram in retail, and even higher in some areas, compounding the overall cost of vegetables. As a result, inflationary pressures are causing significant hardship for the general public.



