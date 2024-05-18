Nashik: Vegetable Prices Spike Due to Weather Fluctuations

Recent fluctuations in weather conditions have triggered a surge in vegetable prices in the market. Key vegetables such as peas, garlic, and potatoes have witnessed substantial price hikes attributed to decreased cultivation and diminished supply in Agricultural Produce Market Committees (APMC) markets. The imbalance between supply and demand has resulted in these price escalations this week.

Here are the latest vegetable prices:

Cluster beans: Rs 140 per kg

Peas: Rs 80 per kg

Onions: Steady at Rs 20 to Rs 25 per kg

The most significant price hike is observed in garlic, which has surged to Rs 200 per kg, marking a Rs 20 increase from last week's rate.

Moreover, there have been marginal upticks in the prices of leafy vegetables, cauliflower, cluster beans, brinjal (eggplant), bitter gourd, and capsicum.

Market rates may continue to fluctuate due to changing weather conditions and expected rain, which could further impact the supply in APMC markets.

Vegetables Rates Rs/ Kg

Peas 140

Lemon 120

Ginger 120

Gourd 80

Garlic 200

Cluster Beans 80

Brinjal 80

Capsicum 60

Bitter Gourd 60

Okra 60

Cauliflower 60

Carrots 40