Nashik: Vegetable Prices Spike Due to Weather Fluctuations
By Chitra | Published: May 18, 2024 03:50 PM2024-05-18T15:50:39+5:302024-05-18T15:51:11+5:30
Recent fluctuations in weather conditions have triggered a surge in vegetable prices in the market. Key vegetables such as peas, garlic, and potatoes have witnessed substantial price hikes attributed to decreased cultivation and diminished supply in Agricultural Produce Market Committees (APMC) markets. The imbalance between supply and demand has resulted in these price escalations this week.
Here are the latest vegetable prices:
Cluster beans: Rs 140 per kg
Peas: Rs 80 per kg
Onions: Steady at Rs 20 to Rs 25 per kg
The most significant price hike is observed in garlic, which has surged to Rs 200 per kg, marking a Rs 20 increase from last week's rate.
Moreover, there have been marginal upticks in the prices of leafy vegetables, cauliflower, cluster beans, brinjal (eggplant), bitter gourd, and capsicum.
Market rates may continue to fluctuate due to changing weather conditions and expected rain, which could further impact the supply in APMC markets.
Vegetables Rates Rs/ Kg
Peas 140
Lemon 120
Ginger 120
Gourd 80
Garlic 200
Cluster Beans 80
Brinjal 80
Capsicum 60
Bitter Gourd 60
Okra 60
Cauliflower 60
Carrots 40