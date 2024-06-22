Nashik Violence: Inflammatory Pamphlet Sparks Outrage and Protest in Panchavati

The tranquil atmosphere in Panchavati’s Rajwada and Dindori Naka area was disrupted this morning when an inflammatory pamphlet containing offensive religious content, issued on the letterhead of a prominent religious group, incited widespread outrage. In response, over 150 members of the affected community staged a rasta roko at Dindori Naka, protesting the distribution of the pamphlet.

Local authorities swiftly responded to the escalating situation by apprehending the individual responsible for printing and distributing the controversial pamphlet. Despite the arrest, community members continued their protest at Dindori Naka, insisting that the mastermind behind the incident must be identified and brought to justice promptly.

"We are certain that while the arrested individual is involved, there is another person behind this act, who has done this to harm the accused. This act is a result of personal disputes between the two, and it has been done to harm the person shown in the photo on the pamphlet using his identity." remarked Nashik Police Commissioner Sandeep Karnik, reassuring the public that stringent measures were being taken to restore calm.

Police personnel are currently deployed at the protest site to prevent any untoward incidents, emphasizing the need for restraint and respect for public property. Amidst the mounting tension, local legislators MLA Devyani Farande and MLA Seema Hire joined the demonstrators, echoing demands for swift action against the actual perpetrators.

"The arrested person is a minor, and it is evident that he is merely a pawn in this larger scheme. We urge the police to apprehend the actual masterminds behind this despicable act," asserted one of the protestors, reflecting the community's resolve to seek justice.

In response to the escalating situation, Nashik Police have appealed to citizens to maintain peace and avoid any actions that could lead to further unrest. The authorities have assured the public that stringent measures are in place to ensure the situation is brought under control swiftly.

