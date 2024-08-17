Nashik Violence: Situation Under Control After Protest March Over Bangladesh Issue (Watch Video)

The situation in Nashik is now under control following violence that erupted during a protest march over the Bangladesh issue. On Friday, August 16, violence broke out in Maharashtra's Nashik when the Sakal Hindu Samaj organized a bandh (shutdown) to protest against ongoing atrocities against the Hindu community in Bangladesh. Reports indicate that stone pelting occurred in Nashik's Bhadrakali area after clashes between two groups during the agitation.

Local police had to use tear gas and lathi charges to restore order in the area. Tensions escalated between the two communities in Bhadrakali, leading to a clash where stones were thrown at each other.

The violence erupted after the Hindutva organization Sakal Hindu Samaj called for a bandh in support of Hindus in Bangladesh. During their rally, the sight of some shops remaining open sparked an argument that quickly escalated into a scuffle and eventually led to stone pelting.

