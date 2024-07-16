Nashik Water Crisis: Gangapur Dam Levels Rise After Heavy Monsoon Rains

Recent rains in the Nashik district and the surrounding ghat areas have provided temporary relief from water scarcity. The heavy downpour last week increased the water level in Gangapur Dam by five per cent, bringing it up to 33 per cent. Additionally, the water level in the Gangapur Dam complex, which includes 24 small and large dams, rose to 25 per cent.

Rainfall in June was below average, but the first 15 days of July have seen monsoon rains surpass average levels in several talukas of the district. Areas around major dams, such as Trimbakeshwar and Igatpuri, have recorded above-average rainfall. Heavy rains in Igatpuri, Kalwan, Dindori, Surgana, Peth, and Trimbakeshwar raised the water level by 1.1 percent in the past 15 days.

The rain in the Gangapur Dam area increased the dam's water level from 28 percent to 33 percent, temporarily alleviating the drinking water crisis. The Gangapur Dam complex's overall water level also improved, rising from 19 percent to 25 percent. This boost in water levels has provided some immediate relief to residents who have been struggling with water shortages.

Local authorities and citizens hope that the monsoon rains will continue to replenish water reservoirs, ensuring a steady supply of drinking water for the foreseeable future.