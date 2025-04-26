Nashik Water Crisis: Low Pressure, Tankers Deployed, Citizens Protest Over Lack of Supply

Nashik, once known for its abundant water supply, is now facing a strange situation. Despite enough water stored in Gangapur Dam, many parts of the city are struggling with low-pressure water supply, forcing the Municipal Corporation to deploy thirteen water tankers daily to meet the demand.

Citizens across Nashik Road, Panchavati, Satpur, CIDCO, Nashik East, and Nashik West are facing water problems, with several areas receiving only trickles of water. In the intense summer heat, women are seen wandering from hand pumps to nearby societies to collect water. Over the last four months, citizens have staged nine protests demanding better water supply, but authorities have largely ignored their complaints.

Nashik gets its daily water from Gangapur, Darna, and Mukane dams. Around 590 to 600 million liters are supplied daily to serve a population of over 21 lakh. Officials claim that natural and technical issues have caused low pressure in some pockets. However, citizens blame poor planning and management by the Municipal Corporation.

Despite Gangapur Dam holding 68.37% water, enough for regular supply, there has been no permanent solution to the problem. People from areas like Mahatmanagar, Indiranagar, CIDCO, Pawannagar, Saraswati Nagar, Zope Garden, and over 40 other localities continue to suffer.

Adding to the frustration, while some parts of Nashik face artificial scarcity, water is being wasted elsewhere. Residents in a few areas are using precious drinking water to wash vehicles and even clean roads with hoses, damaging asphalt surfaces. This wastage continues despite repeated appeals from the Municipal Corporation to use water wisely.

Citizens are now demanding immediate and balanced planning to ensure smooth water supply across all parts of the city.