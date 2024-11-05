Nashik Water Crisis: Pathardi Phata Residents to Boycott Assembly Election 2024 Over Prolonged Water Shortage

Residents of Khanderao Nagar in Pathardi Phata, Nashik, have declared their decision to boycott the upcoming assembly elections, frustrated by a prolonged water crisis that disrupted even their Diwali celebrations. This drastic step comes after repeated complaints to the Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) failed to resolve the issue.

For several months, areas such as Khanderao Nagar, Shivganga Heights, Laxminarayan Heights, and Samruddhi Heights have been suffering from low water supply. Despite multiple online complaints lodged by the residents, no effective action has been taken by the authorities, leaving them exasperated.

According to the residents, the root of the problem lies in the insufficient diameter of the water pipeline servicing the area. With the population rapidly growing and new residential projects continuously emerging, the existing pipeline is unable to meet the water demands of the community.

The residents' decision to ban voting in the assembly elections is seen as a strong form of protest to draw attention to their grievances. This affected area falls under the Nashik West constituency, making it a critical issue for the upcoming election campaigns.