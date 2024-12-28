Nashik Water Cut: Disruption in Supply Due to Mukne Dam Maintenance on December 28

The water supply in several areas of Nashik will be disrupted on Saturday, December 28, due to scheduled repair work at the municipality’s pumping station at Mukne Dam. According to the municipal water supply department, power supply to the pumping station will be shut down from 9 am to 5 pm for maintenance by Mahavitaran, resulting in a temporary halt in water distribution.

During this time, the direct pipeline from Mukne Dam to areas including CIDCO, Pathardi, Indira Nagar, Wadala Road, and parts of Nashik East will be affected. The water department has also cautioned residents to expect low-pressure water supply on Sunday, December 29, as the system stabilizes.

The shutdown will impact the flow of raw water from Mukne Dam’s pumping station to the Vilholi water treatment plant, causing disruptions in supply to the following areas:

New Nashik:

Q. No. 22

Q. No. 24

Q. No. 25

Q. No. 26

Q. No. 27

Q. No. 28

Q. No. 29

Q. No. 31

Nashik Road:

Ward No. 22 up to Vadner Gate

Pumping area

Range Road area

Nashik East Division:

Ward No. 14

Q. No. 23

Q. No. 30

Residents in the affected areas are advised to store sufficient water in advance to meet their needs during the disruption. The municipality has requested cooperation from the public and assured that normal supply will resume as soon as the maintenance work is completed.

For any urgent concerns, residents can contact the municipal water supply department.