Nashik Water Cut: NMC Announces Supply Disruption Due To Technical Issue At Pumping Station

Nashik city has been experiencing water supply disruptions due to a burnt-out motor at the municipal pumping station, following heavy rains on Saturday night. The Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) has informed residents that water supply is expected to return to normal by today evening, (Monday, October 21).

The downpour caused widespread power outages across the city, particularly affecting the 33kV express feeder at the Gangapur Dam pumping station. Although power was restored by 6:45 a.m. on Sunday, repairs to the system began later in the day as power supply remained unstable in several areas.

As a result, water could not be supplied to most parts of the city. NMC has assured citizens that efforts are underway to resolve the issue, and normal water distribution should resume by Monday evening.