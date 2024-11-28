Nashik Water Cut: Supply to Be Suspended on November 30 for Maintenance Work

Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) has announced a citywide water supply shutdown on Saturday, November 30, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. due to extensive maintenance and upgrade work being carried out at various water treatment plants and booster pumping stations under the Smart City initiative.

The maintenance includes:

Installation of flowmeters and valves at Gandhinagar, Shivajinagar, and Nashik Road water treatment plants.

Repairing pipeline leakages across multiple locations, including Satpur, Ashoknagar, Govindnagar, and Pathardi Phata.

Shifting of HT poles at Panchawati Water Treatment Plant.

Upstream channel repairs near Jail Road Signal and Anandnagar.

In addition, booster station upgrades and leak repairs near key locations such as Radisson Blu Hotel, Kashish Hotel, and Sandeep Plastic Wall Compound in Satpur are planned.

Residents are advised to store adequate water as water supply will be entirely halted on Saturday, with a low-pressure supply expected on Sunday morning.

The NMC has appealed to citizens to cooperate during this time as the work is aimed at improving Nashik’s water distribution efficiency and infrastructure.