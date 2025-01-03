Nashik Water Cut: Water Supply to be Disrupted in Panchvati Areas on January 4

Nashik Municipal Corporation has announced that water supply to several areas in Panchvati will be disrupted on Saturday, January 4, 2025, due to urgent electrical repair work at the Gopalnagar Booster Pumping Station.

The affected areas include:

Ward No. 1: Nisarganagar Premises

Ward No. 2: Hanuman Nagar Locality

Ward No. 3: Audumbar Nagar, Chhatrapati Nagar, Kalaskar Nagar

Ward No. 4: Talathi Colony, Shivnagar

The water supply will remain suspended from 10:00 am to 3:00 pm on the specified date. Residents in these areas are advised to store sufficient water in advance to avoid inconvenience.

The Municipal Corporation has assured that the repairs will be completed promptly, and water supply will resume as scheduled. For further assistance, citizens can contact the local ward office.