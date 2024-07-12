Nashik Water Cut: Water Supply To Be Shut Down for 24-Hours on July 13

Nashik residents are advised to prepare for a temporary halt in water supply tomorrow, Saturday, July 13th. The scheduled interruption, attributed to essential maintenance by Nashik Municipal authorities, will affect services citywide.

The maintenance includes connecting water pipes, repairing leaks, and conducting repairs in the water supply distribution system and certain power substations. As a result, starting from 9 am on Saturday, water pumping at Gangapur Dam Pumping Station and Mukne Pumping Station will cease, impacting the entire city's water supply.

Additionally, residents should anticipate low water pressure in municipal areas even into Sunday morning, the 14th of July. To mitigate inconvenience, residents are advised to store enough water on Friday, as water filling options may be limited during this period.

Nashik Municipal Corporation appreciate your cooperation during this essential maintenance period. For further updates, please stay tuned to local municipal announcements.

