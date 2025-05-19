Nashik Weather Forecast: IMD Issues Orange Alert for Today, Yellow Alert Until May 22; Thunderstorms with Heavy Rain Likely

The Meteorological Department has issued an ‘Orange’ alert for Monday (May 19), followed by a ‘Yellow’ alert till Thursday (May 22) for Nashik city, district, and surrounding Ghat areas. Thunderstorms, heavy rain, and gusty winds are expected as part of an active pre-monsoon system.

Rains have lashed Nashik and nearby areas for the past five days. Although the city experienced a brief dry spell over the weekend, the situation is likely to change again today. With the Orange alert in force, citizens—especially working professionals—may face disruptions in travel and daily routines, especially during the afternoon and evening hours.

On Sunday, Nashik remained hot and humid. The cloudy sky and occasional winds led to discomfort, with temperatures recorded at 33.2°C (maximum) and 23.1°C (minimum) at the Peth Road weather center.

Meteorologist Manikrao Khule explained that a low-pressure area is forming across three regions—the Arabian Sea, Bay of Bengal, and the South China Pacific Ocean, between 17° and 20° north latitude. These systems, along with cyclonic circulation moving northwards, are expected to bring widespread thunderstorms and Valva rains (stormy pre-monsoon showers) across Maharashtra this week.

