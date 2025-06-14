Nashik Weather Forecast: IMD Issues Yellow Alert for Next Two Days Amid Heavy Rain

The city has been witnessing heavy rainfall during the night and early morning for the past two days. In response, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a Yellow Alert for Nashik for the next two days, warning of more heavy rain, especially during the night and midnight hours.

On Friday evening around 5:30 PM, moderate showers were recorded in parts of the city. The rainfall brought down humidity levels and created a mild chill in the air.

According to the IMD, several parts of Maharashtra, including North Maharashtra and Vidarbha, are likely to experience thunderstorms and moderate to heavy rain due to a low-pressure system stretching up to Tamil Nadu. Winds may blow at speeds of 30 to 40 km per hour, increasing the risk of stormy weather.

As of Friday morning (June 13), Nashik had received 28.8 mm of rain. The day’s minimum temperature was 21.3°C, while the maximum reached 30.3°C.