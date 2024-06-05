Nashik Weather Update: City Awaits Rain as Heatwave Persists

Nashik City, amidst a relentless heatwave, anticipates the long-awaited arrival of rain. Today's weather forecast indicates cloudy skies with humidity levels at 73% and temperatures soaring to a maximum of 35 degrees Celsius. There is a promising chance of thunderstorms and precipitation later in the day, offering a glimmer of hope for relief from the oppressive heat that has gripped the region.

Yesterday, June 4, was particularly hot, with the maximum temperature reaching 36 degrees Celsius and humidity at 52%. The combination of high heat and humidity made the day very uncomfortable for residents.

The city is now looking forward to the pre-monsoon rains to bring relief from the heat and humidity.