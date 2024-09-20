Nashik Weather Update: City Experiences 48.3% Rainfall Deficit This Season, Despite Recent Dam Inflows

Nashik experienced a noticeable change in the weather yesterday, with temperatures reaching a high of 30°C and a low of 22°C, and humidity at 65%. Today, similar conditions are expected, with temperatures ranging from 30°C to 21°C and the possibility of drizzles. Yesterday was quite sunny and hot.

48.3% Less Rainfall Than The Average For The Season

Despite recent rains filling the district’s dams, Nashik has recorded 48.3% less rainfall than the average for the season. The monsoon is nearing its end, with just a few more days of potential rain, according to the weather department. Typically, Nashik sees an average of 866.6 mm of rainfall by the end of September, but so far, the city has received only 818.8 mm, which is 48.8 mm short.

However, this year’s rainfall is still an improvement compared to last year. At the same time in 2023, Nashik had recorded only 528 mm of rain, meaning 2024 has seen an additional 286.6 mm so far.

Nine Dams Filled 100%

The water levels in Nashik’s dams are satisfactory despite the shortfall in rainfall. The Gangapur dam, the city’s main source of drinking water, is currently at 96.82% of its capacity, which is 4.13% more than last year.

Nine dams in the district have reached 100% capacity, ensuring stable water supply for the upcoming year. The district’s 24 large and medium water projects now hold 97.41% of their total capacity, offering relief to residents, farmers, and industries.