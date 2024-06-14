Nashik Weather Update: City Prepares for Drizzles and Light Rain, Citizens Urged To Remain Vigilant

Nashik City is set to experience drizzles and light rain today, accompanied by a persistently cloudy sky. Temperatures are expected to peak at 35 degrees Celsius, with evening temperatures dropping to around 26 degrees Celsius. Humidity levels are anticipated to be around 76%. In the rural areas of Nashik district, rainfall over the past two to three days has significantly boosted agricultural activities. Yesterday, the rain extended to Nashik City, arriving around noon with thunder and lightning, providing relief from the intense heat troubling residents.

The downpour began at approximately 3:30 PM, accompanied by lightning, much to the relief of the citizens. However, the sudden onset of rain caused considerable commotion as people scrambled for cover. Many were caught without raincoats or umbrellas, seeking shelter in nearby shops and other covered areas. Several parts of Nashik City, including CIDCO, Satpur, CBS, Shalimar, and other neighborhoods, were affected by the rain. Strong winds uprooted trees in some locations, adding to the chaos. The first heavy rain of the season caused waterlogging on some roads in New Nashik, complicating vehicle passage. Incidents of trees falling on roads in CIDCO further exacerbated the situation.

While the rain brought much-needed relief from the heat, it also highlighted the need for better preparedness among citizens and city infrastructure to handle sudden weather changes. Residents are advised to carry raincoats or umbrellas and be cautious of waterlogged roads and fallen trees.