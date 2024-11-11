Nashik Weather Update: City Records Coldest Temperature at 14.2 Degrees Celsius

Nashik is currently experiencing the coldest weather in the state, with the Sahyadri mountain range enduring severe winter conditions. Over the past two days, the minimum temperature in Nashik has been steadily dropping. On Sunday, November 10, the city recorded a minimum temperature of 14.2 degrees Celsius. This sudden dip in temperature has left Nashik residents shivering, with the early mornings feeling particularly chilly.

The cold wave sweeping in from the western region has intensified the chill. Persistent cloud cover is obstructing sunlight from reaching the ground, preventing any rise in temperature. Additionally, the humidity levels throughout the day have dropped significantly, leading to rapid cooling of the air from around 5 p.m. onwards.

According to weather experts, the Nashik plateau and its surrounding areas are experiencing substantial cold winds, further adding to the chill factor. They predict that this cold wave may intensify in the coming days, bringing even lower temperatures.