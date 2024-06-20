Nashik Weather Update: Climate Turns Pleasant with Persistent Cloud Cover and Occasional Rain

Nashik city continues to enjoy a delightful change in weather, with cloudy skies expected to prevail throughout today. Residents can anticipate sporadic drizzles or light rainfall, further enhancing the cooling trend. The maximum temperature for today is forecasted to reach 32°C, while the minimum will drop to a comfortable 21°C. Humidity remains high, hovering around 84%. Yesterday afternoon, parts of Nashik received much-needed rain, breaking a prolonged stretch of persistent cloudy conditions that had lingered for 2-3 days. The rainfall commenced around 2 PM and persisted for approximately half an hour to an hour, totaling 7.8 mm. This downpour provided significant relief to the citizens, soaking the streets and alleviating the prevailing heat and humidity.

The maximum temperature yesterday was a slightly cooler 30°C, accompanied by 82% humidity. Earlier this morning, the city experienced another episode of light rain, adding 8.4 mm to the rainfall tally. This consistent wet weather has been warmly welcomed, creating a soothing and relaxed atmosphere across Nashik. Despite the onset of the monsoon season, Nashik had been grappling with a hot and humid climate. However, since yesterday, the weather has shifted toward a more comfortable and refreshing state, much to the relief of its residents. Residents are advised to stay tuned to further updates as the weather pattern evolves throughout the day.