Nashik Weather Update: Cold Wave Grips city as Temperatures Drop to Season’s Lowest

Nashik recorded its coldest day of the season on Monday, with the minimum temperature dropping to 12°C, matching the chill in Mahabaleshwar, traditionally the coldest spot in Maharashtra. In Niphad, the mercury dipped further to a freezing 10°C, marking the lowest temperature recorded this season. The maximum temperature also saw a sharp decline, settling at 27.5°C, amplifying the winter chill in the region.

The weather has been shifting rapidly since last week, with both day and night temperatures consistently falling. On Sunday, the maximum temperature dropped by two degrees, and by Monday, the city began experiencing dense fog as early as 5 PM. With the minimum temperature on a steady decline, residents are feeling the intensifying cold, especially during early mornings and late nights.

In response to the biting cold, locals have started lighting fires in fields and near residential areas to keep warm. Just last Wednesday, the minimum temperature was recorded at 12.2°C, but Monday's 12°C mark set a new seasonal low.

On Monday morning, Nashik woke up to a blanket of fog, significantly reducing visibility. The atmospheric humidity also dropped sharply, falling from 80.5% to 69% in the morning and further to 37% by evening.

As the chill deepens, Nashik residents are bracing for colder days ahead, with fires and warm clothing becoming a necessity to endure the dropping mercury.