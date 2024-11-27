Nashik Weather Update: Cold Wave Hits City, Niphad Records Season's Lowest at 8.8 Degrees

The cold wave in Nashik has intensified, with Niphad recording the season’s lowest temperature of 8.8 degrees Celsius on Tuesday. In the city, the minimum temperature dropped to 10.8 degrees Celsius, marking the coldest morning of the season so far.

The weather has been changing rapidly over the past week, with temperatures steadily dropping. On Sunday, the maximum temperature fell by two degrees, and by Tuesday, the minimum temperature had dipped by four degrees over two days. The chilling weather prompted many Nashikkars to delay their morning activities, with fewer people stepping out early for walks or errands.

A thin blanket of fog enveloped parts of the city, adding to the wintery atmosphere. To combat the biting cold, bonfires were seen in fields near docks and around the city. Many residents, including milk sellers, schoolchildren, transporters, and newspaper vendors, were spotted bundled up in warm clothes as they went about their morning routines.

Fog has also been forming in the air from as early as 5 PM, signaling the onset of intense cold. With temperatures plummeting to single digits in areas like Niphad, Nashikkars are bracing for the peak of the winter season.