Nashik Weather Update: IMD Issues Yellow Alert as Rain and Thunderstorms Return

After a brief respite from heavy rains, Nashik district has been placed under a 'yellow alert' for the next four days due to changing wind directions. On Friday (18th), parts of the district, including Trimbakeshwar, experienced heavy evening rains, accompanied by thunderstorms. Moderate to light rain fell in city areas until late at night, and the weather turned cloudy again, affecting Nashik Road and other suburbs.

While the rain in many suburban areas was moderate, loud thunder and flashes of lightning caused power outages in some parts of the city. The receding monsoon left behind humid conditions, making the minimum and maximum temperatures rise, disturbing the seasonal cycle. This has led to thicker rain clouds forming, and citizens experienced intense humidity throughout the day on Friday.

The Regional Meteorological Department has predicted heavy rains in parts of Nashik district until Monday (21st) due to the yellow alert. The unusual weather is attributed to winds from the east, which are typically responsible for rains in Tamil Nadu and Kerala. However, with the southwest monsoon retreating and the northeast monsoon advancing, Nashik is expected to see more rain and thunderstorms.

The department also noted that the northeastern monsoon winds are expected to stabilize over the next eight days, bringing more stable temperatures across the region.