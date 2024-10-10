Nashik Weather Update: IMD Issues Yellow Alert for Heavy Rains from October 10 to 12

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a 'Yellow Alert' for Nashik, from Oct 10 to oct 13 forecasting heavy rains for the next three days. Following the end of September rains, the weather conditions in Nashik have shifted, and the district is likely to experience significant rainfall. The Regional Meteorological Department has warned residents to prepare for potentially heavy rains affecting the city and rural areas, with temperatures expected to rise again by next week.

Over the past few days, Nashik has endured intense heat, with rising humidity levels following the late September rains. The city has also seen an increase in dust, with wind speeds of 4-5 kilometers per hour. However, on Wednesday (October 9), relief came in the form of cloud cover, followed by moderate rainfall and hail in some parts of the city.

Monsoon withdrawal, which started nationwide on September 23, had stalled but resumed again in Maharashtra on October 5. This led to heavy rains in areas like Sinnar, Trimbakeshwar, Igatpuri, and Musalgaon MIDC in Sinnar, where thunderstorms added to the impact, causing significant disruption. While the rain brought challenges, especially for crops like soybean, urad, and onions, it is seen as beneficial for Rabi season crops such as wheat and gram.

The return rains, though offering some respite, have the potential to create significant challenges for farmers and urban residents alike. Nashik residents are advised to stay cautious and follow weather updates closely as the alert continues for the upcoming days.