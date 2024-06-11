Nashik Weather Update: IMD Predicts Cloudy Skies with Possible Thunderstorms and Light Rain

After enduring a heatwave with temperatures soaring between 40 to 42 degrees Celsius, few weeks back Nashik is finally experiencing slightly pleasant weather. Today, the city will see a cloudy sky with the possibility of thunderstorms and light rain. The maximum temperature is expected to reach 32 degrees Celsius, while the minimum will be around 21 degrees Celsius.

The chance of rain showers today will make the climate even more soothing. However, humidity levels might reach up to 89%, making the air feel quite heavy. Residents are eagerly expecting rainfall to provide some relief.

The city experienced pre-monsoon rain on Sunday, but Monday remained dry despite predictions of rain from the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD). Yesterday, temperatures remained steady between 32 degrees and 21 degrees Celsius, with humidity at 73%. Farmers and citizens alike are desperately waiting for consistent rainfall to ease the heat and help the district thrive.