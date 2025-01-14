Nashik Weather Update: Minimum Temperature Drops to 13°C as Foggy Mornings and Cloudy Skies Persist

Nashik experienced cooler weather on Tuesday, with the minimum temperature dipping to 13 degrees Celsius. Residents have noted a chill in the air, a result of fluctuating weather patterns across the state. The city has been witnessing foggy and partly cloudy mornings, making the weather feel cooler than usual.

According to the weather department, cloudy conditions have reduced the occurrence of hail across Maharashtra, but the cold is expected to intensify in North Maharashtra and North Vidarbha regions. The department has predicted foggy and cloudy weather for the next few days, with the minimum temperature likely to fluctuate slightly.

Cyclonic conditions over the Comorin area between India and Sri Lanka, combined with strong westerly winds in North India, have disrupted normal cold patterns. Despite this, North Maharashtra, including Nashik, is expected to continue experiencing cooler conditions due to the possibility of cold winds.

On Monday, Dhule recorded a minimum temperature of 8.5 degrees Celsius, one of the coldest in the region. Other parts of Maharashtra, including Solapur, saw slightly warmer conditions, with daytime temperatures reaching 32 degrees Celsius. However, from January 15, a Western Disturbance is expected to activate over the Himalayas, likely bringing back a drop in minimum temperatures across North India and Maharashtra.

Residents in Nashik are advised to prepare for varying weather conditions and enjoy the cooler spell while it lasts.