Nashik Weather Update: Minimum Temperature Drops to 17 Degree Celsius ; IMD Predicts Isolated Light Rain Across State

Maharashtra is experiencing cloudy weather, leading to reduced cold conditions across the state. In Nashik, the minimum temperature was recorded at 17 degrees Celsius on Wednesday morning, with fog lingering till late in the day. The city is expected to see partly cloudy skies, and the cold weather that had gripped the region earlier has eased considerably.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light rain in isolated areas of North Maharashtra and Marathwada today (January 15). The weather pattern is expected to increase minimum temperatures slightly while fog persists in many regions.

Cyclonic conditions over the Bay of Bengal are influencing the unseasonal weather in the state. Evaporative winds from the Bay of Bengal are affecting South Vidarbha, South Marathwada, and South Madhya Maharashtra, causing cloudy skies and warmer nights. In contrast, strong westerly winds at 110 knots are blowing over North India, leading to dense fog in northern states.

Over the next four days, parts of Maharashtra, including Nashik, are likely to witness cloudy weather and foggy mornings. Minimum temperatures have risen above 13 degrees Celsius in most areas, with Dhule's College of Agriculture recording the lowest temperature at 8.5 degrees Celsius on January 14. Meanwhile, Ratnagiri recorded a maximum temperature of 34.2 degrees Celsius in the past 24 hours.

Although cold conditions have eased in many parts, unseasonal rain may occur in some regions due to the impact of successive western disturbances. The IMD has also forecast a 2–3 degrees Celsius rise in minimum temperatures, with fog lingering in the mornings and cloudy skies throughout the day.

Residents are advised to stay updated on local weather conditions, as unseasonal rain and changing temperatures may impact daily activities.