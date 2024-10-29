Nashik Weather Update: Minimum Temperature Drops to 17°C Following Unseasonal Rains

Nashik residents are feeling the shift toward winter as the city’s minimum temperature dropped to 17 degrees Celsius on Monday, October 28. Following recent unseasonal rains, the weather has taken a cold turn, with temperatures dipping by nearly five degrees in the past five days. While the days remain hot, evenings bring a noticeable chill, marking the arrival of a cold wave in the region.

The temperature on Wednesday, October 23, was recorded at 21.8 degrees Celsius, highlighting the recent sharp decrease. Meteorologists predict a severe winter season this year due to satisfactory rainfall, with the cold likely to intensify in the coming days. As the mercury falls, residents can feel the chill as early as six in the evening, and the cool conditions continue into the night.

While nighttime temperatures are dropping, daytime temperatures remain high, and citizens experience intense heat from the sun during the day. Dew is beginning to form in the evenings, signaling the arrival of winter weather patterns.

With temperatures expected to decline further, residents are advised to prepare for a colder-than-usual season in Nashik.