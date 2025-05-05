Nashik Weather Update: Temperature Drops After Days of Heatwave, Rainfall Likely Till May 10

Citizens of Nashik and nearby areas felt relief from the intense heat on Sunday, May 4, as temperatures dropped noticeably. The maximum temperature fell to 35.7°C, while the minimum dipped to 20.6°C, bringing a much-needed break from the recent heatwave.

For the past few days, temperatures in Nashik had crossed 40°C, causing discomfort for many. However, weather data shows a drop of 2.6 degrees on Saturday and a further 1.7 degrees on Sunday. The minimum temperature also went down by 1.6 degrees, adding to the cooling effect.

According to weather experts, this change is due to a combination of weather systems. A cyclonic circulation over Chhattisgarh and counter-clockwise winds from the Arabian Sea, reaching up to 1.5 km in height, have created conditions for unseasonal rain and hail. These effects are expected to continue till May 10.

Meteorologist Khule has warned that the risk of hail is likely by Wednesday, May 7. Citizens are advised to stay alert, especially farmers and those travelling in open areas.

Strong winds were observed throughout Sunday, which also helped reduce the heat. With unseasonal rain likely over the next two days, Nashik is expected to stay cooler, offering further relief from the summer heat.