Nashik Weather Update: Thunderstorm and Heavy Rainfall Expected Today

Residents of Nashik are advised to prepare for a thunderstorm accompanied by heavy winds and rain today. The weather forecast predicts a maximum temperature of 34°C and a minimum of 25°C, with relative humidity around 50% throughout the day. Cloudy skies are expected, with rain likely, particularly towards the afternoon and evening.

Yesterday, Nashik endured sweltering weather conditions, with temperatures peaking at 36°C and a minimum of 25°C. Relative humidity reached a high of 74%, resulting in uncomfortably hot conditions despite predictions of rain and thunderstorms.

Unfortunately, the anticipated rain did not materialize, prolonging the city's heatwave. Today's forecast brings hope for relief, with the potential for cooling rains and thunderstorms.