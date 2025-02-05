Nashik Weather Update: Unseasonal Heatwave Pushes Temperatures to 33 Degree Celsius in February

Nashik residents are experiencing an unusual heatwave in the middle of winter, with temperatures soaring unexpectedly. Since the beginning of February, the cold has vanished, and the city is facing summer-like conditions. The minimum temperature has risen to 14.7°C, while the maximum has touched 33°C, making both days and nights uncomfortably warm.

Weather experts predict that summer may arrive early this year, with temperatures expected to rise further in the next four to five days. Over the past two days, maximum and minimum temperatures have increased across Maharashtra. This warming trend is likely to continue, especially in regions like Madhya Maharashtra, Konkan, and Marathwada, where rising nighttime temperatures will intensify the heat.

According to the observatory, February is likely to see above-average temperatures. The main reason behind this unseasonal heat is the weakening of the 'Western Disturbance,' a weather system that usually brings cooler conditions. With its effect reducing, many districts across the state, including Nashik, are witnessing a sharp rise in temperature, signaling an early onset of summer.