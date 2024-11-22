Nashik Weather Update: Winter Chill Sets In As Temperature Drops to 12.4°C

The winter chill has tightened its grip on Nashik as the minimum temperature has dropped significantly over the past few days. Today, the city recorded a minimum temperature of 12.4°C, a sharp fall from last week’s 16°C. Residents have responded by bundling up in warm clothes as the cold weather intensifies.

Last week, the city experienced milder temperatures, with the minimum recorded at 16.8°C on Saturday (December 16) and rising slightly to 17.7°C on Sunday. The partly cloudy weather during that time contributed to the warmer conditions. However, the atmosphere started changing rapidly from Monday, paving the way for a colder spell this week.

Meteorological data indicates that Nashik has consistently faced a severe cold wave over the past two weeks, with the mercury dropping to as low as 13.2°C earlier this month. For five consecutive days, residents experienced biting cold, but the chill briefly subsided for four days before making a comeback this Tuesday. On December 19, the temperature fell from 15°C to 12.7°C, signaling the return of intense winter conditions.

The cold is most noticeable during the early mornings and late evenings. By 7:30 PM, a frosty chill sets in, and mornings are marked by a cold and crisp atmosphere. On Tuesday, the humidity level was recorded at 84%, adding to the biting cold.

Weather experts predict that this week will remain favorable for cold conditions, with temperatures likely to continue dropping. Nashik residents are advised to take precautions, especially during early mornings and evenings, as the intensity of the winter chill increases