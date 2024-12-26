Nashik Weather Update: Yellow Warning Issued; Thunderstorms and Rain Predicted from December 26 to 28

The Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert for Nashik, forecasting thunderstorms accompanied by stormy rain and thunderbolts for three days starting Thursday, December 26. Citizens are advised to stay alert and take necessary precautions during this period.

Nashik’s weather has been experiencing significant changes over the past few days. Sunny skies have become rare, and while the cold chill has eased, strong winds during mornings and evenings have brought a noticeable chill to the air. Dense fog has been observed over the city in the early hours, creating a picturesque but challenging environment due to reduced visibility.

On Tuesday, December 24, Nashik recorded a minimum temperature of 15 degrees Celsius, with humidity levels reaching 96%. Compared to the previous day, the fog was denser, further impacting visibility.

Weather experts attribute these conditions to a recurring cyclonic wind system over the Arabian Sea, extending up to 1.5 km above sea level. This system is rapidly carrying moisture from the Arabian Sea to Konkan and parts of North and West Maharashtra, including Nashik, via south-to-north winds. As a result, Nashik and 18 other districts are experiencing a mix of dense and light fog, which is expected to continue until Thursday morning.

Residents are urged to remain cautious and avoid unnecessary travel during adverse weather conditions.