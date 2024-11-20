Nashik: Webcasting Ensures Strict Monitoring of Voting Process

The voting process for the Maharashtra Vidhan Sabha General Election 2024 is underway today, from 7 AM across 15 assembly constituencies in Nashik district. To ensure transparency, a webcasting room has been set up in the Central Hall of the Collectorate for real-time monitoring of the polling process.

Collector and District Election Officer Jalaj Sharma stated that 20 inspectors are keeping a close watch on the voting proceedings through live webcasting. They are also issuing necessary instructions to Polling Station Heads to manage crowds effectively and maintain a smooth voting process at polling stations.

Out of 4,922 polling stations in the district, 3,280 are being monitored through webcasting. Each of these stations is equipped with two cameras, one inside and one outside, to ensure comprehensive surveillance. This setup aims to curb inappropriate behavior and expedite voting operations.

District Election Officer Sharma emphasized the importance of adhering to guidelines to ensure a fair and efficient electoral process. The monitoring system reflects the administration's commitment to maintaining the integrity of the elections.

Polling is expected to continue peacefully until the scheduled closing time.