Nashik witnesses heavy rainfall since morning

NASHIK: While torrential rains have been falling in Nashik for the last few days, the rains had turned their backs on Nashik. Nashik residents were worried as there was only enough water available in the Gangapur dam area for a few days. But today's rain has made the citizens happy along with the farmers. Meanwhile, 18 mm of rain has been recorded till 2 pm due to incessant rains since this morning.

Apart from the city, other parts of the district are expecting heavy rains. Pre-monsoon farming has been completed and the crisis of double sowing on existing farmers has been averted. Is. The highest rainfall has been recorded in Trimbakeshwar and Igatpuri talukas, which are considered to be the Cherrapunji of Maharashtra. Trimbakeshwar has received 301 mm of rainfall so far. At the same time, due to continuous rains in Igatpuri, the demand for paddy has accelerated. If such continuous rains continue for the next two to three days, small and big waterfalls attracting tourists from Trimbakeshwar and Igatpuri talukas will be opened with crowds of tourists.

Due to continuous rains in the catchment area of ​​Gangapur Dam, the water supply of Gangapur Dam, which supplies water to the city, has started increasing. Although there is no downpour in Trimbakeshwar and Amboli ghats, a small amount of rain continues. As a result, 150 gallons of water rose in Gangapur dam yesterday. Although this water has brought some relief to the city dwellers, the city dwellers will have to wait for heavy rains in the catchment area of ​​Gangapur dam to fully fill the Gangapur dam.