Nashik Women to Send Rakhis to 10,000 Soldiers in a Heartfelt Tribute

The Veernarı-Veermata Ba-huudeshiya Sevabhavi Sanstha of Nashik has pledged to send rakhis to 10,000 soldiers protecting the country at the border. To ensure that soldiers guarding the borders also experience the affection of Raksha Bandhan, the organisation has planned to send 200 rakhis each to 50 different units deployed in Jammu and Kashmir, Leh, Ladakh, Kargil, Dras, and other locations. All these rakhis will be sent specifically by the families of martyred soldiers, stated Rekha Khairnar, founder and president of the organisation.

For this initiative, various families of martyrs from the district and the state will contribute in raising funds like every year. She further said that this is the third year of this unique initiative. These sacred rakhis will provide emotional and mental strength to the soldiers. "Since the second world war, 38 brave sons of Nashik district have attained martyrdom during their duty. Additionally, over 150 soldiers from the district have lost their lives in accidents. Their families reside across various talukas of Nashik district and are in contact with the organisation," said Rekha Khairnar.

Raksha Bandhan, one of India's most cherished festivals symbolising the bond between brothers and sisters, will be celebrated on Saturday, August 9, 2025. Also known as Rakhi Purnima, the festival falls on the full moon day (Purnima) of the Hindu month of Shravana.