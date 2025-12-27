Nashik: Youth Cheated of Rs 10.51 Lakh on Pretext of PWD Clerk Job

Nashik, Maharashtra (December 27, 2025): Wathoda police registered a cheating case against Amol Kisannrao Shinde (30), a resident of Nanded, for allegedly cheating a youth of Rs 10.51 lakh by promising a government job.

The complainant, a 23-year-old Girish, is preparing for competitive examinations. He met Shinde at a wedding ceremony, where the accused claimed he could secure a junior clerk’s job in the Mumbai Public Works Department.

Shinde collected Rs 10.51 lakh from Girish and later handed over a forged appointment letter purportedly issued by a chief engineer. After verifying the document and realising it was fake, Girish lodged a complaint. Police are investigating.