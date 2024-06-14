Nashik's Indiranagar Faces Waterlogging Issues from Speed Breakers After First Rains

The first rains in Nashik have revealed a pressing issue in the Indiranagar area, where numerous speed breakers installed by the Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) have caused significant water accumulation on main roads. Intended to manage traffic flow, these barriers have inadvertently created small dams, leading to severe waterlogging. Residents are questioning whether these speed breakers are causing more harm than good. With three months of monsoon still ahead, citizens are demanding immediate action to redirect these speed breakers to allow rainwater to drain properly.

The waterlogging problem is particularly severe on the main roads of Indiranagar, stretching from Rajiv Nagar to Gajanan Pingle Chowk. On these downhill roads, the speed breakers have caused water to accumulate, raising concerns about the effectiveness of the Municipal Corporation's planning. Pedestrians are finding it difficult to navigate these flooded areas, prompting calls for the NMC to create small channels alongside the speed breakers to facilitate water drainage. Local social activist Bandu Dalvi voiced his concerns, stating, "The accumulation of water due to unnecessary speed breakers is making it difficult for pedestrians to move around. The Municipal Corporation needs to create grooves or channels to drain the water and prevent further inconvenience." The first heavy rains have thus exposed a critical flaw in the city's infrastructure. Residents are urging the NMC to address this issue promptly to avoid further disruptions during the ongoing monsoon season.